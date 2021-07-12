Aloysius Patrimonio

Undine Falls on the Lava Creek in Yosemite National Park WPA

Undine Falls on the Lava Creek in Yosemite National Park WPA flora
WPA poster art of Undine Falls, a 3-tiered waterfall on the Lava Creek in northern Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming USA done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
