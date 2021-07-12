Aloysius Patrimonio

Chilnualna Falls on Chilnualna Creek in Yosemite WPA

WPA poster art of Chilnualna Falls on Chilnualna Creek in Sierra Nevada within Yosemite National Park, California United States done in works project administration style or federal art project style.

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
