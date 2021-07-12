Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Nolita

Nolita fontduo serif logo new design lovely challigraphy background invitation
Introducing the Nolita Font Duo, a classy pair of script and serif fonts. Nolita offers beautiful typographic harmony for a diversity of design projects.

Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/nolita-sri-font.html

DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1465385-nolita?ref=kc2gTU

Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com

Posted on Jul 12, 2021
