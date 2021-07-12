🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Introducing the Nolita Font Duo, a classy pair of script and serif fonts. Nolita offers beautiful typographic harmony for a diversity of design projects.
Download free for personal use only (limited glyph):
https://www.1001fonts.com/nolita-sri-font.html
DOWNLOAD FULL VERSION
https://fontbundles.net/sakha-design/1465385-nolita?ref=kc2gTU
Thanks for checking out my store, and feel free to get in touch if you have any questions!
alifryanzulfikar11@gmail.com