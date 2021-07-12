Covid-19 Mobile Apps

Hi everyone!

This is a conceptual Covid-19 mobile application, this application helps you to find out the increase in Covid-19 cases around you and your country, this application also has a feature to check your condition whether you are experiencing symptoms of the covid-19 virus or not.

What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below!

Press "L" if you like it, and feel free to give feedback in the comment section below. Thank you!

Project Inquiries :

Email : ramasastrop@gmail.com

Instagram : https//www.instagram.com/ramasastro.p