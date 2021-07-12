Covid-19 Mobile Apps

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Hi everyone!
This is a conceptual Covid-19 mobile application, this application helps you to find out the increase in Covid-19 cases around you and your country, this application also has a feature to check your condition whether you are experiencing symptoms of the covid-19 virus or not.
What do you think? Leave your opinion in the comments below!
Project Inquiries :
Email : ramasastrop@gmail.com
Instagram : https//www.instagram.com/ramasastro.p