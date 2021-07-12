Flash Message

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Day #12 of 30
Flash messages can always be a way of telling the user with actionable prompts. What is more interesting than innovating these flash messages screens?
Here, I have designed flash messages that inform the user that their storage has exceeded and given an illustration to empty their vault before uploading additional documents.
What better way to do this than representing with the authentic "Indian Chai Cup"?
Like it? Press L for like and leave a comment if you think we can be creative when it comes to displaying flash messages.