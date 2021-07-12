Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ananya Banerjee

Packaging Design

Ananya Banerjee
Ananya Banerjee
  • Save
Packaging Design advertising branding packaging graphic design illustration
Download color palette

Cigarette Packaging design was inspired by Cricket for Wills Navy Cut by ITC.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 12, 2021
Ananya Banerjee
Ananya Banerjee

More by Ananya Banerjee

View profile
    • Like