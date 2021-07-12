Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Infographics / Pocket Travel Guide

Infographics / Pocket Travel Guide adobe illustrator print design digital illustration illustration visual design booklet design graphic design infographics
The Concept
An on-foot travel guide for the town of Stellenbosch, in the Western Cape, South Africa. The aim of the brochure is to inform the traveller about the classic and contemporary architecture that the town has to offer. I’ve translated this by showcasing a variety of art galleries, museums, restaurants and cafes relative to the theme. The movements that inspired my design are Bauhaus and old cape, dutch architecture.

The Experience
“The Pocket Traveller” boasts complex folds creating an intriguing design, making the travel guide stand out from the crowd. From a functional perspective, it is lightweight and easy to fold or keep in one’s pocket while on the move. Once opened, users follow the route outlined by red markers, each of which represent a different property of interest.

