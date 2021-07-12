Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
intexlead Logo Design: Letter i + Letter L + Leadership

Logo design for intexlead. It's a leadership consulting firm based in Dublin, Ireland. The concept combines the letter i + letter l + leadership into a modern logo mark. Let me know your thoughts about this logo in the comments.

Contact for freelance work!
Email: hello@rafijrahman.com

Let's connect:
Website | Behance | Instagram | Linkedin | Facebook | Twitter | Pinterest

Logo & Brand Identity Designer
