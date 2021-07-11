Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Chres Charlilo

Skateboard Online Marketplace - Skatebro

Chres Charlilo
Chres Charlilo
  • Save
Skateboard Online Marketplace - Skatebro design branding graphic design website ecommerce website design logo buy commerce sell skateboard marketplace skate ecommerce ux ui website skateboard website online marketplace online marketplace skateboard
Download color palette

Hello everyone, Happy Monday! How are you guys today?

Another exploration about Landing page concept for an Online Skateboard Marketplace. Hope you guys will like it.

What do you think? Please let me know in the comment section!

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow

Chres Charlilo
Chres Charlilo

More by Chres Charlilo

View profile
    • Like