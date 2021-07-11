Jenggot Merah

Buffalo Logo Design

Jenggot Merah
Jenggot Merah
  • Save
Buffalo Logo Design aggresive beast strong gaming angry mascot power symbol head face beef letter b jenggot merah negative space bull buffalo bison design logo
Download color palette

Hi guys,

Contact us if you need a logo! WhatsApp | EMAIL
_
Please check my "Buffalo Logo Design", Feel free to give me feedback.
-
Subscribe my other social if you want to see more of my works:
Instagram | behance | facebook | linkedin | pinterest | tumblr | twitter

Jenggot Merah
Jenggot Merah

More by Jenggot Merah

View profile
    • Like