Modern Planet Logo design (IGNITION MEDIA GROUP)

Modern Planet Logo design (IGNITION MEDIA GROUP) branding sagorahmed96 logomaker logoart logo logocreator ignition logo astronaut logo planet logo logo design brand identity design graphic design logo business logo graphic design
This is my recent Client Project. His Company branding name was IGNITION MEDIA GROUP, A professional Clean logo play very important role in business. My style is simple, recognizable and minimalist.

Contract: +8801832717139
Email: smd94206@gmail.com
Fiverr: www.fiverr.com/sagorahmed96

