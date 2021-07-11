🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Portrait Sketch Photoshop Action
This action is designed to transform your photo’s into real Portrait Sketch Photoshop look.
With this is professional pack you may turn your ordinary photos into extraordinary images.
Easy to customize, Non-destructive effect. In this action you well get 10 different color option
when you open unviewed eye. You can change color very easily.
This action has been tested and working on Photoshop (English versions) CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version:CS5.5 ,CS6,CC2014,CC2015,CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+ English Version.
Most important instruction:
(1) First You need resize your images 2000x3000px dpi 72
(2) Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer
Then click action play button.
File Includes:
- Photoshop ATN Files include(Photoshop Action File)
- Brush File
- Pattern File
- 10 Different Color option
- Help File
- PDF Help File
- Work on every photos.
- High quality result.
- Easy Customizable
- Organize layers
- Easy Install
- User Guide
- Easy to Use
- 24 hrs support
Image Size: 2000x3000 DPI 72
If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6301813-Portrait-Sketch-Photoshop-Action?published