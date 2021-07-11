Mobile App UX/UI Design

Project Brief

Love, Home, Swap, is a platform for frequent travellers to exchange homes with another person or family, for a vacation, both locally and globally without paying the exorbitant costs of a hotel or Airbnb. The aim of the brief is to design a mobile app that focuses on the landing screen, registration, and login flow of the app, as well as the in-app screens.

The Concept

To create a sophisticated home exchange, mobile app, for travelers and families alike, who seek enriching experiences by travelling like a local.

To provide value to our users by understanding their needs and applying relevant content that begins with a tailored onboarding experience.

To include features that users can access offline while travelling abroad.

To integrate features that users wouldn’t use on desktop, making communication easier and navigation quicker. Some of which include a messenger app, search bars and filters, image enhancement, geolocation and user feedback.