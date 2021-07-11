Mobile App UX/UI Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Project Brief
Love, Home, Swap, is a platform for frequent travellers to exchange homes with another person or family, for a vacation, both locally and globally without paying the exorbitant costs of a hotel or Airbnb. The aim of the brief is to design a mobile app that focuses on the landing screen, registration, and login flow of the app, as well as the in-app screens.
The Concept
To create a sophisticated home exchange, mobile app, for travelers and families alike, who seek enriching experiences by travelling like a local.
To provide value to our users by understanding their needs and applying relevant content that begins with a tailored onboarding experience.
To include features that users can access offline while travelling abroad.
To integrate features that users wouldn’t use on desktop, making communication easier and navigation quicker. Some of which include a messenger app, search bars and filters, image enhancement, geolocation and user feedback.