Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Kendall Drake

Mobile App UI Design

Kendall Drake
Kendall Drake
Hire Me
  • Save
Mobile App UI Design visual design wireframing prototyping adobe photoshop adobe xd lifestyle home exchange app travel app user interface design design app ux ios user experience design graphic design uxui design mobile app design ui design ui
Mobile App UI Design visual design wireframing prototyping adobe photoshop adobe xd lifestyle home exchange app travel app user interface design design app ux ios user experience design graphic design uxui design mobile app design ui design ui
Download color palette
  1. Mobile mock up.png
  2. Mobile mockup_1.png

Project Brief
Love, Home, Swap, is a platform for frequent travellers to exchange homes with another person or family, for a vacation, both locally and globally without paying the exorbitant costs of a hotel or Airbnb. The aim of the brief is to design a mobile app that focuses on the landing screen, registration, and login flow of the app, as well as the in-app screens.

The Concept
To create a sophisticated home exchange, mobile app, for travelers and families alike, who seek enriching experiences by travelling like a local.

To provide value to our users by understanding their needs and applying relevant content that begins with a tailored onboarding experience.

To include features that users can access offline while travelling abroad.

To integrate features that users wouldn’t use on desktop, making communication easier and navigation quicker. Some of which include a messenger app, search bars and filters, image enhancement, geolocation and user feedback.

Mobile mock up.png
2 MB
Download
Mobile mockup_1.png
2 MB
Download
Kendall Drake
Kendall Drake
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Kendall Drake

View profile
    • Like