Agridential Management App

Agridential Management App nature blockchain agridential app management agriculture
Hello,
I would like to share with you the pieces of a project dedicated to agricultural topics.
This platform helps monitor and certify the information in the agricultural value chain; thereby improving the transparency of information and product quality.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
