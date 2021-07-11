AL AMIN

Water Drop Paint Photoshop Action

Water Drop Paint Photoshop Action watercolor effect
This Water Drop Paint Photoshop Action are perfect for photographers and designers.
It’s enhances and adds more beautiful to images. It will help you to stunning your images
to make unique and awesome looks. This set contains 2 Effect look & 10 Different Color option.
when you open unviewed eyes.

My Working Software Version : CC2020 English Version.
Software supported version: CS4,CS5, CS5.5, CS6, CC, CC2014,CC2015, CC2015.5,CC2016, CC2017,CC2018,CC2019,CC2020+English Version.

Most important instruction:

Open your photo take a new layer then rename “paint”( in lowercase).
Then select a soft brush and paint your image. Close "paint" layer eye and keep selection "paint" layer
Then click action play button.

File Includes:

- ATN File(Photoshop Action File included)

- Brush File

- Color look & Black & White look

- 10 Different Color option

- Help File

- PDF Help File

- Work on every photos.

- High quality result.

- Easy Customizable

- Organize layers

- Easy Install

- User Guide

- Easy to Use

- 24 hrs support

Note: Preview images and Mockup are not included

Images Recommended : I use images 2000x3000px or 3000x2000px dpi 300

If you have interest purchasing this product please
visit my creative market profile link.
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch
or e-mail : hmalamin8952@gmail.com
Please help me with the ratings, it helps a lot. Thank you Enjoy
Download Now!
https://creativemarket.com/studioretouch/6301814-Water-Drop-Paint-Photoshop-Action?published

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
