logo design for 'veinn'

logo design for 'veinn'
hey design champion :D,
this was a logo for a company called 'veinn'. Veinn is about upcoming fashion trends and photography taken by the blog’s panel of moderators. Many of their posts have a focus on urban styles, modern fashion, and streetwear for both men and women. they wanted the character of a bull but also minimalistic. Here was my attempt hope you like it :)

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
