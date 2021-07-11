Unit—ed in act—ion poster

The case on Behance: https://www.behance.net/gallery/120813743/United-in-action

Today there are acts of violence escalating across all races, and we are taking a forceful stand to remind people that WE ARE ONE. WE ARE ONE aims to rally creatives behind a message against racism and violence and to lend their considerable creative talents to the cause. We are asking creatives to come up with a poster that communicates this message. Only when we're active we have a chance to change things. We have the same blood color - we all have the same foundation; We Are One!

