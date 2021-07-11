Jeehom

Online course application

Jeehom
Jeehom
Hire Me
  • Save
Online course application class mobile iphonex learn courses lesson study student typography product exam knowledge application design app design mibile lessons education app ux card ui
Download color palette

Hey, guys
A start-up project: online course application. I've made some changes. What does it look like? In addition, if you like it, just press "L"

——————————————————

Have an idea? Tell us about it. jihoooong@gmail.com
Want to know more about Jeehom & don't want to miss any updates? follow me on instagram

Jeehom
Jeehom
Freelance designer
Hire Me

More by Jeehom

View profile
    • Like