Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sourav Mallick

Custom Logo design for your business

Sourav Mallick
Sourav Mallick
  • Save
Custom Logo design for your business logo design eye-catching logo minimalist logo business logo custom logo illustration logo
Download color palette

Hay, I'm Sourav, professional logo designer in Upwork more than 6+ years of experienced. If you are Looking for a unique, attractive, and modern business logo design for an affordable price? Let me help you to create a logo that will make your brand unique.

About My work:

Original
Creative
Custom Logo
Eye catching
Modern Logo
Simplicity
Unique
Flat
Minimalist

I will Delivery:

Custom & Modern Logo Concepts
Unlimited Revisions until your satisfaction
All Design Files
Editable Victor Source file
Original & Unmatched concept
Fast Response
Friendly Communication

If you have any ideas, sketches, color schemes etc. please do share with me. If you don’t have any specifications then don’t worry I will do it for you

For order now or more details please visit www.graphicsdesign.me

Sourav Mallick
Sourav Mallick

More by Sourav Mallick

View profile
    • Like