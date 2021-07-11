FinDig UI Mobile apps

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
UI Design : Findig
Brief Description: Findig is an application that is specific to
financial management such as investments, online transactions, and also
different types of payments both water or electricity bills etc.
Nailed color:
Blue and white
Color Code :
Blue : 2C98F0
----
Let's work together! Contact Us at - 👇👇👇
e-mail : team.sasanadigital@gmail.com
WhatsApp : 0811 214 1053
Thank you