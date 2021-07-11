Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
FinDig UI Mobile apps

finance finance apps clean design
UI Design : Findig

Brief Description: Findig is an application that is specific to
financial management such as investments, online transactions, and also
different types of payments both water or electricity bills etc.

Nailed color:
Blue and white
Color Code :
Blue : 2C98F0
Let's work together! Contact Us at - 👇👇👇
e-mail : team.sasanadigital@gmail.com
WhatsApp : 0811 214 1053

