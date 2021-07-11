Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Reiza Pahlevi
Pixelz Studio

Vaccine Research Lab Landing Page Exploration

Reiza Pahlevi
Pixelz Studio
Reiza Pahlevi for Pixelz Studio
Vaccine Research Lab Landing Page Exploration
Landing page exploration for Vaccine Research Laboratory.

Vaccines are believed to be able to end a pandemic, this is based on examples of cases in the past where some diseases could be lost because of the discovery of vaccines.

Pixelz Studio
Pixelz Studio
We do pixel magic to craft design for startups & business
