Eduard Bagas

Chill on Building

Chill on Building exploration bubble environment landscape vector cloud black blue yellow building sunrise illustration
Hello guys! I hope you're doing well.
---
Here is my latest exploration for sunrise scene on top of building. Feel free to leave your feedback in the comment below and don't forget to press L. Thank you!
---
Check my profile or find me on another platform for more works
https://www.instagram.com/edu_bagas/
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFfkBZ2xxooeGyBRo4jMRCw/
---
Have a great project? I'm available for a new project.
Contact me at edubagas01@gmail.com

