Killer Krew Membership Graphics

Just wrapped up these member tee graphics for @hopkillerbrewery ! Revamped the logo and created a custom “speakeasy” illustration for the back. These hop characters came out similar to the singing raisins…remember those guys? Haha

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
