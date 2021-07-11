Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
artbernadif

Chocochips and speaker logo combination

artbernadif
artbernadif
Hire Me
  • Save
Chocochips and speaker logo combination music sound food typography ux ui flat illustration branding animation vector design logo
Chocochips and speaker logo combination music sound food typography ux ui flat illustration branding animation vector design logo
Download color palette
  1. cip 1.png
  2. cip 2.png

Chipeaker

enjoy👊

Follow @artbernadif

Personal Contact
Dm
bernadif31@gmail.com
WA +6281373783109

artbernadif
artbernadif
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by artbernadif

View profile
    • Like