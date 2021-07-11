Personal Portfolio - Mobile Design

🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Hello there Dribbbler!
Here is the mobile UX/UI design for my personal portfolio (desktop view and development coming soon...)
Please feel free to leave any feedback you might have about the project along with a like.
See mobile design here
----------------------------------
Looking to work together? Let's talk!
📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧