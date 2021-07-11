Stuart Sarti

Personal Portfolio - Mobile Design

Personal Portfolio - Mobile Design
Hello there Dribbbler!
Here is the mobile UX/UI design for my personal portfolio (desktop view and development coming soon...)

Please feel free to leave any feedback you might have about the project along with a like.

Looking to work together? Let's talk!

📧estuardo.sarti@gmail.com📧

