Wildan Hidayattulloh

Sedeqah - Donation mobile app

Wildan Hidayattulloh
Wildan Hidayattulloh
  • Save
Sedeqah - Donation mobile app light dark donation mobile flat ux ui design clean app
Download color palette

Hello Everyone!

Today, I explored the online Donation mobile app,

Don't forget to press Like (L) if you like it and feel free to give some feedback in the comment section below.

Follow Visit Wildan Hidayattulloh for more cool stuff.

Say hello to wildanhidayattulloh25@gmail.com if you need me

UI8 || Uplabs

Thank You!

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Wildan Hidayattulloh
Wildan Hidayattulloh

More by Wildan Hidayattulloh

View profile
    • Like