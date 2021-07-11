Rebrand | a new DribDrab

DribDrab

View the new colour palettes, logo, and type face on the behance project!
Its time for a more playful DribDrab, A custom type face, fun, playful and more approachable, Brighter bolder colours, and a polished logo!

See the Behance Post here: https://www.behance.net/gallery/123283001/Rebrand-DribDrab

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
