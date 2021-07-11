Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Parjo Surodilogo

Kembali

Parjo Surodilogo
Parjo Surodilogo
  • Save
Kembali ui branding logo illustrator design clothing drawing illustration artwork art
Download color palette

It's to be a second time to created an cover artwork for xenaurelia was project with Playmore a small record label from Purworejo, Indonesia.

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Parjo Surodilogo
Parjo Surodilogo

More by Parjo Surodilogo

View profile
    • Like