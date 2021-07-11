KHOERONI

KH. WoodArt logo

KH. WoodArt logo
a logo that I made for art craftsmen from wood, a simple logo so that consumers are easy to remember so that the products produced are absorbed by the market more quickly

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
