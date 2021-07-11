🎟️ Join Nike & Adobe designer Jesse Showalter for a full day UI/UX design interactive workshop on July 30 🎟️
A few months ago, we changed our name from NurseFly to Vivian Health. Along with the new name, we also got a new look. We're beyond proud and excited to share our new name and logo designed by very talented Mackey Saturday and his incredible team!
You can read more about our name and rebrand here:
https://www.vivian.com/community/announcements/nursefly-is-now-vivian/