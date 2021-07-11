Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Rishad Amarkhel
Vivian Health

Vivian Health

Rishad Amarkhel
Vivian Health
Rishad Amarkhel for Vivian Health
Hire Us
  • Save
Vivian Health rebrand design ui identity professional talent recruiting healthcare nurse health green wordmark clean logo branding
Vivian Health rebrand design ui identity professional talent recruiting healthcare nurse health green wordmark clean logo branding
Download color palette
  1. Vivian_White_Logo.png
  2. Vivian_Green_Logo.png

A few months ago, we changed our name from NurseFly to Vivian Health. Along with the new name, we also got a new look. We're beyond proud and excited to share our new name and logo designed by very talented Mackey Saturday and his incredible team!

You can read more about our name and rebrand here:
https://www.vivian.com/community/announcements/nursefly-is-now-vivian/

Vivian Health
Vivian Health
The first transparent healthcare jobs marketplace.
Hire Us

More by Vivian Health

View profile
    • Like