SAVAGE LOVE

SAVAGE LOVE madewithblender 3dillustration lowpolyartwork blendercycles lowpolyart lowpoly3d lowpoly blendercommunity clay modeling cgi b3d blender3d cycles blender cute kawaiiart heart love kawaii
Savage love
Did somebody, did somebody
Break your heart?

Started with blenderguru’s anvil tutorial bit things quickly escalated from there 😂

