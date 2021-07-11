Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Job Finder App

Job Finder App jobs ui design apply jobs ui design jobs finder job finder branding apps app minimal typography ux design ui
Hello Smart People🙌,

Today I want to share with you guys my latest design exploration about Job Finder Apps is a Job Finder App that helps you to find the job you want from thousands of Companies.
What do you think about this design?

We hope you will find it very useful and helpful.

Do not forget to comment and to like. Give us your valuable feedback, which really does mean.

Stay tuned for further shots. Show us a little love! Press "L" if you Like it.

