Ibnu Zahlul Maulana

UP Skill : Website E- Course

Ibnu Zahlul Maulana
Ibnu Zahlul Maulana
  • Save
UP Skill : Website E- Course logo animation art illustrator web typography app icon illustration design website web designer graphic design ui
Download color palette

Hi, friend

This is an exploration of the e-couse website, Up Skills, the purpose of this e-course website is to improve your skills in this pandemic era.

What do you think about this shot?

Let me know in the comments

Ibnu Zahlul Maulana
Ibnu Zahlul Maulana

More by Ibnu Zahlul Maulana

View profile
    • Like