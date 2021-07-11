Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Coffee Corner Landing Page

Coffee Corner Landing Page coffee icon ux ui branding vector logo design
This is my submission for a Designlab assignment that asked to create a landing page with the text and assets provided.

I started with four wireframe sketches and selected the design with a cabana theme. I edited the coffee cup asset to reflect this and went from there. I used the same elements for each section, but alternated their direction to create a zigzag pattern for more visual interest. For the other assets, I tweaked each of them slightly, like subduing the photos to create backgrounds and removing the borders from the icons to make them round. Overall, I think it was successful and I had a lot of fun.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
