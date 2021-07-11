Coffee Corner Landing Page

This is my submission for a Designlab assignment that asked to create a landing page with the text and assets provided.

I started with four wireframe sketches and selected the design with a cabana theme. I edited the coffee cup asset to reflect this and went from there. I used the same elements for each section, but alternated their direction to create a zigzag pattern for more visual interest. For the other assets, I tweaked each of them slightly, like subduing the photos to create backgrounds and removing the borders from the icons to make them round. Overall, I think it was successful and I had a lot of fun.