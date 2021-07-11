cantonestudio

Avalon Co. Modern Logo Design

cantonestudio
cantonestudio
  • Save
Avalon Co. Modern Logo Design modern logo minimalist logo vector ui minimal logofolio logodesigner logo design graphicdesign freelancer logo graphic design logo design creative logo business logo branding brand identity brand guidelines brand guide behance
Download color palette

Hello Guys! 👋
Avalon Co. logo design concept.

Leave a comment 💬 And Follow us For More Creative Design Projects!
Thank you❤️

Let's work together - info@cantonestudio.com
Behance | instagram

cantonestudio
cantonestudio

More by cantonestudio

View profile
    • Like