Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Annulus

Victory

Annulus
Annulus
  • Save
Victory
Download color palette

A competition entry - I wanted to explore the complexity of victory.

Link to a reference image I used for part of the anatomy: https://live.staticflickr.com/65535/49128702047_990bd2a664_b.jpg

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Annulus
Annulus

More by Annulus

View profile
    • Like