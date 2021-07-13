Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Susana Costa

Integral

Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Hire Me
  • Save
Integral health coach
Download color palette

Primary logo designed for Integral, a macrobiotic consulting project based in Lisbon, Portugal.

The symbol explores the concepts of nutrition, well-being and transformation.

Thank you! Let's connect - Instagram | Behance

© All Rights Reserved

View all tags
Posted on Jul 13, 2021
Susana Costa
Susana Costa
Brand design & websites for ethical businesses
Hire Me

More by Susana Costa

View profile
    • Like