Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gideon

HighPeg Landing Page Design - Figma

Gideon
Gideon
  • Save
HighPeg Landing Page Design - Figma highpeg high quality images solution people community user-friendly trendy design uidesign mobile app design mobile app images ui design figma webdesign ui
Download color palette

Landing page design for HighPeg websie, the high quality image app. Simple but beautiful design.

Gideon
Gideon

More by Gideon

View profile
    • Like