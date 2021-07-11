Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Ketan Mistry

Product Filter Concept for Homepage

Ketan Mistry
Ketan Mistry
Product Filter Concept for Homepage real project web ux ecommerce ui
A concept for a product filter component for a client website I'm working on. This would replace the usual product grid, and link directly to a product comparison page.

The product range itself is constantly growing, many with overlapping features, so we needed a way for users to narrow down their requirements.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Ketan Mistry
Ketan Mistry
