Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Lina Farías
Appetiser Apps

Social Music App

Lina Farías
Appetiser Apps
Lina Farías for Appetiser Apps
Hire Us
  • Save
Social Music App connect simple yellow minimal friends music dark mode ui ios design card app iphone ux
Download color palette

Hey Folks, check out our social music app!
We approached this exciting concept using a really vibrant and stylish interface with dark mode, giving importance to the music albums’ vibes and hierarchy on the interface to make it really simple to use.
Follow us! And don’t forget to say hi!

At Appetiser, we’re always looking for the most creative and passionate designers. So, we always want to talk to awesome designers and get to know you!

Website

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Appetiser Apps
Appetiser Apps
Hire Us

More by Appetiser Apps

View profile
    • Like