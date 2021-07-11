Phelipe Beserra

Mercado Pago | POS Landing page

Phelipe Beserra
Phelipe Beserra
Hire Me
  • Save
Mercado Pago | POS Landing page checkout pos credit card payment pagseguro pagamentos mercado pago mercado livre
Download color palette

I was asked by Mercado Livre to make a landing page for its payment division, Mercado Pago. Check de visual details.

Phelipe Beserra
Phelipe Beserra
Welcome to my design portfolio
Hire Me

More by Phelipe Beserra

View profile
    • Like