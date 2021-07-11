Food Item Mobile App

Hi Friends! 👋

Take a look to my new app design for a food item app. This app is useful for those who wants to order for food item with thier mobile phones

Feel free to leave feedback and don't forget to press (L) and don't forget to follow @sandy_oluwatobi dribbble account to get lots of awesome User interfaces

-----------------------

Wanna collaborate? You can reach me isong_sandy@yahoo.com