Daily UI 088 - Avatar

For this design I put myself way out of my comfort zone and decided to make an illustration in photoshop instead of doing a minimal geometric avatar. I tried to do something that represents Bad Bunny but if you know him a little bit you must know that is not a simple task since he is such a creative and out of the box artist. I love his work, style and music and I think I did a pretty good job at capturing this colorful artist, stay tune for Dailu UI 089/100!

