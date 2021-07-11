Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Sandrine Beauchemin Joyal

Daily UI 086 - Progress Bar

Sandrine Beauchemin Joyal
Sandrine Beauchemin Joyal
  • Save
Daily UI 086 - Progress Bar daily ui challenge daily ui 100 daily ui 086 popup progress bar loading bar upload pink vector design daily ui ui
Download color palette

Daily UI 086 - Progress Bar

Instead of doing a very simple loading bar I decided to push a bit more my design and do a whole upload popup. I used a pink similar to Dribbble's and added a pop by adding orange in the background.

Sandrine Beauchemin Joyal
Sandrine Beauchemin Joyal

More by Sandrine Beauchemin Joyal

View profile
    • Like