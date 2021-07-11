Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Yuri Inhamuns

#DailyUI 007 - Icon

Yuri Inhamuns
Yuri Inhamuns
  • Save
#DailyUI 007 - Icon icon mobile app ui design
Download color palette

Hello guys!!!😀

Here is my ui design challenge #DailyUI what did you think? Give a comment!

💖Press "L" if you like it.
✔️I'm avaible for new projects: im.yurisv@gmail.com

🌎 Follow me
Instagram | Dribbble | Behance

View all tags
Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Yuri Inhamuns
Yuri Inhamuns

More by Yuri Inhamuns

View profile
    • Like