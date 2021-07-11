Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Thiago Patrício

Samba - Cartola Walk Cycle

Samba - Cartola Walk Cycle frame by frame illustration design samba brazil music walk cycle character motion design aftereffects animation
Cartola (Rio de Janeiro, October 11, 1908 — Rio de Janeiro, November 30, 1980), was a Brazilian singer, composer, poet and guitarist. This is a tribute to the artist. Animation mixes frame by frame and rigging with duik.

