Vikas Singh

Nikon Mirrorless Z series

Vikas Singh
Vikas Singh
Nikon Mirrorless Z series
Idea was to create an Ad to highlight the primary feature of the camera. This Ad targets the young vlogging and for selfies. I also wanted to highlight the remote Snapbridge feature to capture their beautiful moments using a smartphone.

Posted on Jul 11, 2021
Vikas Singh
Vikas Singh
