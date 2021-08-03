Favourite typefaces series on Instagram

Happy Tuesday!

I've started posting couple of my favourite or "use one day" typefaces on my Instagram

So if you are looking for font inspiration check it out 🙌

Mabry by www.colophon-foundry.org

Nib by www.colophon-foundry.org

Sometimes Times by boulevardlab.com

Athletics by familytype.co

Misto by korolevtseva.com

Mint Grotesk by love-letters.be

Have an awesome day,

Lucie