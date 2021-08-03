Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Lucie Bajgart

Favourite typefaces series on Instagram

Favourite typefaces series on Instagram type fonts serif sans serif instagram colors palette personal brand instagram template social media branding recommendations brand typography combinations typeface
Happy Tuesday!
I've started posting couple of my favourite or "use one day" typefaces on my Instagram

So if you are looking for font inspiration check it out 🙌

Mabry by www.colophon-foundry.org
Nib by www.colophon-foundry.org
Sometimes Times by boulevardlab.com
Athletics by familytype.co
Misto by korolevtseva.com
Mint Grotesk by love-letters.be

Have an awesome day,
Lucie

Designer of products & brands
