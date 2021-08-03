Favourite typefaces series on Instagram

🎟 LAST CHANCE! Join Chris Do for TWO interactive workshops on August 11. Learn how to master your freelance business from the best in the industry. 🎟
Happy Tuesday!
I've started posting couple of my favourite or "use one day" typefaces on my Instagram
So if you are looking for font inspiration check it out 🙌
Mabry by www.colophon-foundry.org
Nib by www.colophon-foundry.org
Sometimes Times by boulevardlab.com
Athletics by familytype.co
Misto by korolevtseva.com
Mint Grotesk by love-letters.be
Have an awesome day,
Lucie