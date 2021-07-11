Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Ademorin Ajepe

Real estate App.

Ademorin Ajepe
Ademorin Ajepe
  • Save
Real estate App. mobile app design app design digital design uiux design ui design ux design product design ui
Download color palette

My focus regarding this project remained on one task: How can I make simple changes to improve the user’s current experience? I wanted to learn new UR methods, test with new tools all while creating a seamless and simple redesign.

Ademorin Ajepe
Ademorin Ajepe

More by Ademorin Ajepe

View profile
    • Like